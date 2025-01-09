Josh Manson News: Earns two assists in win

Manson logged a pair of assists, four hits and a plus-4 rating in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Wild.

Manson has a pair of two-assist games to go with five scoreless outings since he returned from an upper-body injury following the holiday break. The 33-year-old defenseman is up to 10 points, 40 shots on net, 73 hits, 43 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 31 contests this season. Manson won't always provide much offense, but he's a steady source of physicality on the Avalanche's second pairing.