Josh Manson News: Puts away empty-netter

Manson scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added seven hits in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Stars in Game 6.

Manson has been tasked with playing a shutdown role during the postseason, so it's no surprise he hasn't been all that active on offense. He has a goal, an assist, 14 shots on net, 22 hits, nine blocked shots, eight PIM and plus-3 rating over six playoff outings. He's playing in a top-four role, but Manson and Ryan Lindgren are essentially interchangeable in terms of who gets more ice time.