Juraj Slafkovsky News: Logs assist in return

Slafkovsky had an assist, two shots and four hits in Tuesday's 8-2 loss to Seattle.

Slafkovsky returned from an upper-body injury that cost him three games. Instead of reuniting with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield on the top line, head coach Martin St. Louis left Kirby Dach on the first line and had Slafkovsky skate on the second line. That lasted all of one period, after which Montreal was down, 4-1. Slafkovsky rejoined his usual linemates from the second period on. The helper was Slafkovsky's sixth in seven outings.