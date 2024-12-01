Juraj Slafkovsky News: On scoresheet again

Slafkovsky had an assist, one shot on net, one hit and four PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

Slafkovsky and Brendan Gallagher teamed up behind the New York goal to set up a Mike Matheson tally that tied the game at one goal apiece. The assist gave Slafkovsky points in two straight games; the forward snapped a 14-game goal-less run in Montreal's previous game. He was also involved in a melee late in the second period, picking up two roughing penalties among the seven penalties assessed to both teams. Slafkovsky is up to 14 points (just two goals), 24 shots, 53 hits, 17 blocks, 10 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 20 outings.