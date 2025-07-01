Justin Brazeau News: Bound for Steel City

Brazeau agreed to terms on a two-year, $3 million contract with Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Brazeau played in 76 regular-season games for the Bruins and Wild last season, tallying 11 goals and 11 assists along the way. The Penguins will likely give their prospects plenty of opportunities this upcoming season, so the 27-year-old Brazeau won't be a lock to suit up on a nightly basis and could find himself serving as a healthy scratch periodically.