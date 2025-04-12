Justus Annunen News: Back in net Saturday

Annunen will start Saturday's road matchup against the Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

It'll be the sixth start in eight games for Annunen -- he allowed six goals in his last outing against the Islanders, but managed to come away with a win. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder is 9-10-1 with an .889 save percentage since joining the Predators earlier this year.