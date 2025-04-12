Fantasy Hockey
Justus Annunen headshot

Justus Annunen News: Back in net Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Annunen will start Saturday's road matchup against the Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

It'll be the sixth start in eight games for Annunen -- he allowed six goals in his last outing against the Islanders, but managed to come away with a win. Overall, the 25-year-old netminder is 9-10-1 with an .889 save percentage since joining the Predators earlier this year.

Justus Annunen
Nashville Predators
