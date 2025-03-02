NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 2

This article is part of our DraftKings NHL series.

It's not an unusual slate for NHL DFS on a Sunday with only four games starting at 5 p.m. EST. You'll have to get your lineup a little earlier than usual, but hopefully you can handle that. Here are my lineup recommendations.

SLATE PREVIEW

Five of the eight teams on Sunday are on the second leg of a back-to-back. The Flames and Hurricanes are playing each other in Carolina, though the Flames saved Dustin Wolf for Sunday. Meanwhile, the Devils, Predators, and Blues will all be on the road while facing a rested club.

GOALIES

Igor Shesterkin, NYR vs. NAS ($8,200): This hasn't been your typical season for Shesterkin as he's produced a .904 save percentage. However, the Predators are one of the teams in the bottom-four in goals. Nashville is also - as noted - on the road for the second straight day, so Shesterkin should at least be able to handle this matchup.

Dustin Wolf, CGY at CAR ($7,100): Wolf is the projected starter with the lowest salary on Sunday, and that's why I'm willing to take a shot on him. The Hurricanes may be a top-10 offensive side, though both teams are on the second day of a back-to-back. As a rookie, Wolf has posted a 2.60 GAA and .913 save percentage. Combine that with a relatively low salary and he's someone to strongly consider.

VALUE PLAY/ONE-OFF

Tomas Hertl, VGK vs. NJD ($5,400): Hertl has notched at least one point in all three games for the Golden Knights since the NHL returned to action. He's also put multiple shots on net from 14 of 15 outings. Vegas is rested and at home while the Devils are away for a second consecutive night. Jake Allen is in line to start with his .900 save percentage across the last five seasons.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Rangers vs. Predators

J.T. Miller (C - $6,300), Mika Zibanejad (W - $6,700), Will Cuylle (W - $3,800)

Miller has been a Ranger for a minute now, and he's allowed Zibanejad to move to the wing on the second line. The Predators find themselves bottom-six in GAA and could easily end up lower than that. Justus Annunen is in line to start Sunday. While his .899 save percentage over 12 appearances since joining Nashville, which is better than his .872 with Colorado, it's still not good. And Annunen's career mark is .896, so I don't expect any type of turnaround.

Miller has registered five goals and five assists through 10 games since becoming a Blueshirt. Over that same stretch, Zibanejad has racked up 13 points alongside 25 shots. Cuylle has significantly built upon his rookie campaign with three goals in five to give him 16 overall.

DEFENSEMEN

Thomas Harley, DAL vs. STL ($6,200): Harley has done a fine impression of Miro Heiskanen with the latter injured having tallied 10 points from the last nine games. St. Louis is the last team closing out a back-to-back that's facing a rested squad to get mentioned in the recommendations. Joel Hofer should be starting with his .902 save percentage as the Blues' backup.

Noah Hanifin, VGK vs. NJD ($5,000): Hanifin had struggled to get on the scoresheet, but he's produced five points across five appearances. And in his last outing, he recorded five shots. Hanifin is primed to face a Devils team closing out a second straight day. And while he hasn't scored a goal in a while, that could change as he potted 13 last year.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.