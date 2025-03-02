NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Stategy for Sunday, March 2

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

For Sunday, FanDuel has opted for a three-game slate with a 6 p.m. EST start. The earlier time gives you more choices with six teams, so I hope these lineup recommendations will help guide your decisions.

SLATE PREVIEW

The matchups here are straightforward from a decision-making perspective. Every single home team is rested facing an opponent on the second day of a back-to-back.

GOALIE

Adin Hill, VGK vs. NJD ($7,600): The decision I was pondering was whether or not it was worth saving $400 in salary to go with Hill over Jake Oettinger. Ultimately, I did make that choice. Hill has posted a 2.59 GAA on the season while only allowing a single goal in four of his last nine starts. The Devils are better than the Blues offensively, though the Golden Knights are at home against a team playing for a second straight night, so Hill still looks good to me.

VALUE PLAY

Vincent Trocheck, NYR vs. NAS ($6,400): Skating next to Artemi Panarin and on New York's top power-play unit should eventually pay off. And even though Trocheck has recorded six points from his last seven games, he hasn't got one while up a man during the last 17. Nashville maintains an above-average penalty kill, but also a 3.34 GAA. One way or another, Trocheck could wind up on the scoresheet on Sunday.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Stars vs. Blues

Wyatt Johnston (C - $7,400), Jamie Benn (W - $5,800), Evgenii Dadonov (W - $5,100)

Joel Hofer should be in net for the Blues on the second day of a back-to-back, and he enters with a .902 save percentage. St. Louis also has a bottom-five penalty kill. Only Johnston is on the first PP from this trio, but having at least a piece of that unit works fine.

Johnston is riding a five-game scoring streak with at least three shots from eight of his last nine matchups. Benn is at least on the second power play, where he's notched seven points. He's also registered seven points across his last eight, even without a single PPP during that stretch. With 16 goals (and 17 assists), Dadonov is on pace for his first 20-goal campaign since 2021-22. He's also tallied 10 points in 12, including three multi-point performances.

DEFENSEMAN

K'Andre Miller, NYR vs. NAS ($4,600): Adam Fox is on injured reserve and Ryan Lindgren was dealt to the Predators. The time has come for Miller to step up. He's yet to put it all together, yet he did post 43 points two years ago. He's also had three points and 16 shots from his last nine games. Speaking of Nashville, Justus Annunen is in line to start with his .888 save percentage.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.