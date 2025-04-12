Justus Annunen News: Loses to Golden Knights

Annunen stopped 24 of 28 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Annunen has allowed 15 goals across his last three outings, going 1-2-0 in that span. The 25-year-old has been splitting the crease with Juuse Saros lately since the Predators have nothing to play for but pride in a terrible 2024-25 campaign. Annunen is 15-15-1 with a 3.18 GAA and an .883 save percentage over 34 outings between the Predators and the Avalanche. If the workload pattern continues, Saros would face Utah on Monday and Annunen would draw a tough matchup against the Stars in the season finale Wednesday.