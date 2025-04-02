Justus Annunen News: Plays third period in loss

Annunen stopped 10 of 11 shots in relief of Juuse Saros in Tuesday's 8-4 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Annunen was tagged in for the third period after Saros allowed three goals over the final eight minutes in the middle frame, turning a close game into a blowout. The 25-year-old Annunen gave up the third goal of Kirill Marchenko's hat trick, but that was the only blemish on his performance. Annunen remains at 14-13-1 with a 2.98 GAA and an .891 save percentage over 31 outings this season between the Predators and the Avalanche. Saros has struggled throughout the campaign, so Annunen may see a bit more action down the stretch since the team has nothing but draft position to play for. Both Nashville goalies are best avoided for Thursday's road game in Dallas.