Justus Annunen News: Victorious in high-scoring affair

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Annunen made 16 saves on 22 shots in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Islanders.

Annunen was far from perfect in this back-and-forth contest, but the Predators were able to net a pair of goals late in the final frame to force overtime -- Fedor Svechkov went on to pot the game-winner. This was Annunen's first victory since March 8 versus Chicago, and he now holds a 9-10-1 record, .889 save percentage and 3.12 GAA over 22 appearances with Nashville after being acquired from Colorado in November. The Preds will face Vegas, Dallas and Utah twice to close out their season.

