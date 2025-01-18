Juuso Valimaki News: Picks up helper in win
Valimaki notched an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.
Valimaki helped out on a Logan Cooley tally in the second period. The assist ended an 11-game point drought for Valimaki, who had 13 blocked shots, nine hits, eight shots on net and a minus-7 rating in that span. He's held onto a bottom-four role for much of the season, earning five points, 36 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 39 appearances. Valimaki's place in the lineup could be at risk once Mikhail Sergachev (upper body) and Roberto Bortuzzo (lower body) are both healthy again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now