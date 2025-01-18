Juuso Valimaki News: Picks up helper in win

Valimaki notched an assist and three blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Valimaki helped out on a Logan Cooley tally in the second period. The assist ended an 11-game point drought for Valimaki, who had 13 blocked shots, nine hits, eight shots on net and a minus-7 rating in that span. He's held onto a bottom-four role for much of the season, earning five points, 36 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 39 appearances. Valimaki's place in the lineup could be at risk once Mikhail Sergachev (upper body) and Roberto Bortuzzo (lower body) are both healthy again.