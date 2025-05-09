Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
K'Andre Miller headshot

K'Andre Miller Injury: Goes under the knife

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Miller reportedly had surgery to repair an upper-body injury but will be ready for the start of the 2025-26 campaign, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports Friday.

As a restricted free agent, Miller will need a new contract this year before he can return to the lineup -- in addition to recovering from his upper-body injury. Based on the report, it sounds like Miller may not be 100 percent during training camp but should be available for Opening Night of the 2025-26 campaign.

K'Andre Miller
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now