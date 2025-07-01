K'Andre Miller Injury: Involved in sign-and-trade

Miller (upper body) signed an eight-year, $60 million contract and was traded to the Hurricanes from the Rangers in exchange for a first-round and a second-round pick in 2026 and Scott Morrow, per PuckPedia.

The Rangers' remodeling continues, with Miller out the door to a division rival after the sign-and-trade deal. Miller has emerged as a top-four option early in his career, but the Hurricanes' intensity in their own zone should still provide him a challenge while playing to his strengths as a physical force. The 25-year-old is recovering from an upper-body surgery and may miss part of training camp, but he's poised to be a key part of the Hurricanes' lineup for years to come.