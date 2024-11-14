Karel Vejmelka News: Makes career-high 49 saves

Vejmelka stopped 49 of 50 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The 28-year-old netminder delivered the best performance of his career in Wednesday's win, shutting down one of the best offenses in the Eastern Conference and only allowing a power-play goal in the second period, courtesy of Martin Necas, who happens to be one of the hottest players in the league at the moment. Vejmelka is not expected to steal the starting role from Connor Ingram, but this was undoubtedly an eye-popping performance. Through five appearances this season, Vejmelka has gone 1-3-0 with a 2.37 GAA and a .926 save percentage.