Kasperi Kapanen News: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Kapanen, who was picked up off waivers Tuesday, will join the team in Edmonton, which means he won't be ready to face Ottawa on Tuesday, Jason Gregor of Sports 1440 Edmonton reports.

Kapanen was struggling to get into the lineup for the Blues, appearing in just 10 of their 19 outings this year in which he tallied one goal, 11 shots and 15 hits while averaging a mere 11:19 of ice time. Minutes won't be any easier to come by for the winger in Edmonton, especially once Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed) is cleared to return.

