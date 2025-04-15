Keegan Kolesar News: Achieves first 30-point season

Kolesar logged an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Flames.

Kolesar has a helper in each of the last two games and four assists over his last 10 outings. He contributed on Nicolas Roy's first-period tally in this contest. Kolesar has reached the 30-point mark for the first time, doing so with 12 goals and 18 assists. He's added 86 shots on net, 236 hits, 48 blocked shots, 53 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 81 appearances in a strong season for a bottom-six forward.