Best NHL Bets: Stanley Cup Playoffs Picks for Monday, May 12

The National Hockey League has two more playoff games on tap for Monday evening. The Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes square off in Game 4 of their best-of-seven Eastern Conference series at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., with the Canes holding a 2-1 series lead. Puck drop is set for 7 p,m. ET on TNT/truTV/Max. At 9:30 p.m. ET, in the second end of the doubleheader, the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers square off. The Oilers lead that series 2-1. We'll put together some parlay possibilities to try and build some bankroll for the rest of the playoffs. Let's get started.

NHL Playoffs Monday: Capitals vs. Hurricanes & Knights vs. Oilers Betting Guide

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes Game 4 Betting Odds and Predictions

The Caps are looking to avoid getting pushed to the brink of elimination, but they're going to have to play a lot better than they did in Game 3.

Frederik Andersen turned aside all 21 shots he faced for the 4-0 victory in Game 3, as Alex Ovechkin, a.k.a. The Great 8, and company were unable to put one past The Great Dane.

As it is apt to do, Carolina outshot Washington, but it was only a 28-to-21 margin. The Hurricanes dished out 47 hits to 43 for the Caps, while faceoff opportunities were dead-even at 50.0 percent apiece.

The biggest difference was on the penalty kill, as Washington was 0-for-2 on the power play, while Carolina was 2-for-2 on the man advantage. Jack Roslovic made it 2-0 on the power play in the second period, while Jackson Blake put a bow on the scoring with a score in the man advantage at 4-0 late in the third period.

If there was a positive, it was Washington blocking 27 shots, compared to just 13 blocked shots for Carolina. That helped limit the shots on goal disparity, as the Canes tend to fire a lot more rubber at the opposing goalie than they allow.

Roslovic also had an assist on Eric Robinson's third-period goal, and he was the only Carolina player to record a multi-point performance. It shows Carolina's tremendous depth. In the hits department, William Carrier led the way with seven hits for the Canes, while Andrei Svechnikov, who also had a goal, dished out five hits.

The four goals allowed by Logan Thompson weren't all his fault, stopping 24 of 28 shots, but he wasn't perfect like Andersen, either.

The Under has cashed in all three meetings to date in this series, while 5-1-2 in the previous eight meetings. The Under is 6-2 for both of these organizations in the playoffs so far, too. Let's keep banging the low until the offenses come alive.

We'll also back the Capitals again, plus the goal and a half. You have to feel desperation is going to set in, as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference is slowly seeing those GolfNow.com tee times slowly approaching.

Capitals +1.5 (-120 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 Goals (-120 at DraftKings Sportsbook)

Key Strategies for Betting on Golden Knights vs. Oilers Playoff Game

The home team seems to be allergic to winning. We've had three games in this series, and the road team is a perfect 3-for-3.

After Edmonton surprised Vegas in both games at "The Fortress" to take a commanding 2-0 series lead, the Golden Knights showed their championship mettle by posting a win in Game 3.

After 11:12 of the first period, it was Corey Perry 2, VGK 0. He solved Adin Hill at 7:19 and 11:12 of the opening period, including a power-play goal. Nicolas Roy and Reilly Smith leveled the scoring, though, beating Stuart Skinner. The latter was back in there, as Calvin Pickard is nursing an undisclosed injury, and he is considered day to day. It's tough for Edmonton, as Pickard was 6-0 in these playoffs since taking over as the starter.

To make matters worse, Skinner allowed the game-winning goal with 0.4 seconds left in regulation to Smith to stun the crowd.

Evan Bouchard and Leon Draisaitl had a pair of assists each, while Perry had the two goals. Those were your multi-point scorers for the home side. William Karlsson had a goal and an assist, and Perry had the two goals for the visitors.

VGK outshot Edmonton 24-20, while the Oilers had a 57.7 percent advantage in the faceoff circle. Vegas was 0-for-2 on the power play, while Edmonton was 1-for-2. The Oilers had a 17-to-13 blocked shots advantage, too. Keegan Kolesar netted eight hits, while Ivan Barbashev delivered five hits. Those are worth mentioning if you want to do a deep dive on player props for Game 4.

Smith was the big hero, though, with two goals, a plus-3 rating and four SOG, while posting three hits in 21 shifts.

The home team "should" win, but with Skinner in between the pipes, Edmonton is 0-for-3 in these playoffs, while Pickard is 6-for-6. Let's back Vegas to get the job done, making this a best-of-three series going forward. We'll keep trusting the Over, too.

Golden Knights ML (-115 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Over 6.5 Goals (-135 at Caesars Sportsbook)

Top NHL Parlay Opportunities and Best Bets for Monday

4-Leg NHL Super Parlay (+826 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Capitals +1.5 (-120) at Hurricanes

Under 5.5 (-120) - Capitals at Hurricanes

Over 6.5 (-130) - Golden Knights at Oilers

Golden Knights ML (-115) at Oilers

2-Leg NHL Sides Parlay (+266 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Capitals +1.5 (-120) at Hurricanes

Golden Knights ML (-115) at Oilers

2-Leg NHL Totals Parlay (+211 at FanDuel Sportsbook)

Under 5.5 (-120) - Capitals at Hurricanes

Over 6.5 (-130) - Golden Knights at Oilers

