Keegan Kolesar News: Gets on scoresheet with helper
Kolesar managed an assist and eight hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.
Kolesar's first point of the playoffs came on Nicolas Roy's first-period tally. The 28-year-old Kolesar continues to be a fixture on the fourth line, so his lack of offense should come as no surprise. He's added six shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-1 rating over nine postseason contests.
