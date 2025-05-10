Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Keegan Kolesar headshot

Keegan Kolesar News: Gets on scoresheet with helper

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Kolesar managed an assist and eight hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Kolesar's first point of the playoffs came on Nicolas Roy's first-period tally. The 28-year-old Kolesar continues to be a fixture on the fourth line, so his lack of offense should come as no surprise. He's added six shots on net, 40 hits and a minus-1 rating over nine postseason contests.

Keegan Kolesar
Vegas Golden Knights
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now