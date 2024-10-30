Kevin Fiala News: Responds well after discipline

Fiala scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Fiala had drawn head coach Jim Hiller's ire twice recently -- he took reckless penalties Saturday before missing a team meeting Tuesday that led to him being scratched. As usual, that one game off was all it took, and Fiala played a key role in the Kings' comprehensive win over Vegas. The 28-year-old has five goals, three assists, 29 shots on net, eight hits, 12 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 10 appearances. He's not particularly good defensively, but Fiala should be a lock for a middle-six role as long as he can avoid penalties.