Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: In net versus Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 22, 2024 at 12:25pm

Lankinen will make his fourth start of the season against the Blackhawks on Tuesday, according to Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Lankinen has astounding numbers through three games -- he's turned away 81 of 85 shots en route to a 2-0-1 record, .953 save percentage and 1.28 GAA. The 29-year-old seems to have cemented himself as the Canucks' No. 1 netminder at the moment, as Arturs Silovs has allowed nine goals through two appearances, and Thatcher Demko (knee) has no timetable to return. Lankinen is in his first campaign with Vancouver after spending the previous two seasons in Nashville.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
