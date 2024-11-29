Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Lankinen News: Nabs third consecutive win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Lankinen stopped 31 of 34 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Lankinen picked up his third straight win Friday, and he's faced at least 29 shots in each game during that span while allowing a combined six goals on 95 shots. The 29-year-old could be relegated to the No. 2 netminding role in the near future, as Thatcher Demko (knee) is progressing toward making his 2024-25 debut. Lankinen is up to a 11-3-2 record, .909 save percentage and 2.57 GAA through 16 outings. The Finnish goaltender is tied for second in the NHL in wins (11) with Jake Oettinger and Sergei Bobrovsky.

