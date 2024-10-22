Kevin Lankinen News: Picks up another win

Lankinen made 31 saves on 34 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Chicago.

Lankinen is riding a three-game win streak -- he's allowed five goals and has posted a shutout during that span. It was the first time in four appearances this season in which Lankinen allowed more than two goals. The Finnish netminder signed a one-year contract with Vancouver in September, and he might be able to land a long-term deal after the 2024-25 campaign if he can continue his strong play between the pipes. Lankinen is sporting a 3-0-1 record, .941 save percentage and 1.70 GAA.