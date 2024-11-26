Kevin Lankinen News: Posts 32-save shutout

Lankinen stopped all 32 shots he faced in a 2-0 win over the Bruins on Tuesday.

Lankinen earned his second shutout this season, which was also the fifth of his career. This was a strong performance for the 29-year-old, as the Bruins outshot the Canucks 32-15 for the game. Lankinen is the seventh goalie to reach the 10-win mark this season, doing so in 15 games at a 10-3-2 record with a 2.56 GAA and a .909 save percentage. Thatcher Demko (knee) is making progress in his recovery, but Lankinen has played well enough as the No. 1 so far that it may benefit the Canucks to deploy those two goalies in a tandem once Demko comes off injured reserve. It'll likely be Arturs Silovs starting in goal Wednesday versus the Penguins.