Kevin Lankinen News: Set to face Vegas
Lankinen is expected to start at home against Vegas on Wednesday, per Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650.
Lankinen has lost five of his past six appearances (1-2-3) while allowing 21 goals on 178 shots (.882 save percentage). He's 25-15-10 with a 2.64 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 50 outings in 2024-25. Vegas is tied for fifth in the NHL in goals per game with 3.33, but the Golden Knights will probably rest some players as they prepare for the playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now