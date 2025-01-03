Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Unlucky loss Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Lankinen allowed one goal on 17 shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Predators. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Lankinen played fairly well, but Steven Stamkos' second-period tally was the difference in this low-event game. This was Lankinen's fourth loss in his last five outings, and his only win in that span was in a relief appearance versus the Kraken on Thursday. He's now 15-7-4 with a 2.54 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 26 appearances this season. Lankinen is likely to occupy the starting role for the Canucks until Thatcher Demko (back) is able to return.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
