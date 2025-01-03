Kevin Lankinen News: Unlucky loss Friday

Lankinen allowed one goal on 17 shots in Friday's 3-0 loss to the Predators. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Lankinen played fairly well, but Steven Stamkos' second-period tally was the difference in this low-event game. This was Lankinen's fourth loss in his last five outings, and his only win in that span was in a relief appearance versus the Kraken on Thursday. He's now 15-7-4 with a 2.54 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 26 appearances this season. Lankinen is likely to occupy the starting role for the Canucks until Thatcher Demko (back) is able to return.