Kevin Lankinen News: Winning streak snapped Monday

Lankinen stopped 28 of 32 shots in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Lankinen gave up two goals in the first period and another at the beginning of the second frame, but he settled down afterward. However, the Hurricanes beat him only 47 seconds into overtime, ultimately snapping the goalie's ongoing four-game winning streak. Despite the loss, Lankinen has posted solid numbers between the pipes for the Canucks and has yet to suffer a defeat in regulation. The 29-year-old has gone 4-0-2 with a 2.29 GAA and a strong .920 save percentage.