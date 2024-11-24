Fantasy Hockey
Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov Injury: Avoids serious injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Kaprizov (lower body) didn't sustain a serious injury in Thursday's win over Edmonton, according to Michael Russo of The Athletic on Sunday.

Kaprizov had an MRI on Sunday, and the results were positive, but it's still unclear when he will be available to play. The Wild will monitor him on a day-by-day basis. Kaprizov didn't play in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to Calgary, and it's doubtful that he will return to action in Monday's game versus Winnipeg. An official update on his timeline should come from the team soon. Kaprizov has amassed 13 goals, 34 points and 59 shots on net in 19 appearances this season.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
