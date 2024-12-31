Kirill Kaprizov Injury: Not ready to return

Kaprizov (lower body) will not be available for Tuesday's divisional matchup against the Predators, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Kaprizov will miss his third consecutive game Tuesday, and his return does not appear to be imminent. According to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com, head coach John Hynes said it has yet to be decided whether the star winger will travel with the team for its upcoming two-game road trip with stops in Washington and Carolina, respectively. Kaprizov is spearheading Minnesota in scoring with 23 goals and 50 points through 34 appearances in 2024-25.