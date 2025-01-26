Kirill Marchenko News: Pots OT winner for goal No. 20

Marchenko scored the overtime winner in Saturday's 3-2 victory over the Kings.

With a little over a minute left in the extra frame, Marchenko received the puck in the neutral zone, accelerated down the boards and blew by Kevin Fiala before sweeping the puck past Darcy Kuemper's outstretched pad. Marchenko has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games and 10 of the last 11, amassing four goals and 11 points over that span. The 24-year-old winger is having a breakout campaign, needing only 50 appearances to record his third straight 20-goal season, and his 53 points are already a new career high.