Kirill Marchenko News: Provides separation in win

Marchenko scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-4 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Marchenko has racked up four goals and four assists over the last five games. The 24-year-old winger gave the Blue Jackets some breathing room, restoring a two-goal lead midway through the third period. He's up to 10 tallies, 24 points, 61 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-16 rating through 23 appearances this season, mainly in a top-line role. Marchenko is poised to breeze past his 2023-24 production of 23 goals and 42 points over 78 games.