Kyle Burroughs News: Remains in press box
Burroughs was scratched for the seventh time in nine games since the 4 Nations Face-Off break when he sat out Sunday's 6-5 win over the Golden Knights.
Burroughs has had trouble staying in the lineup since late January, and with the Kings regularly using six blueliners lately, there doesn't look to be a spot for him any time soon. The 29-year-old has produced just two assists with five shots on net, 36 hits, 31 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 29 appearances. For now, the Kings will entrust third-pairing spots to Jordan Spence and Brandt Clarke, while Jacob Moverare is also awaiting another chance to check in on defense.
