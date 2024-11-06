Kyle Palmieri News: Extends point streak in win

Palmieri produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

Palmieri buried a rebound in the second period before registering the primary helper on Simon Holmstrom's third-period power-play marker. Palmieri added three shots, two PIM, one block, one hit and a plus-1 rating in 20:53 of ice time. The right-shot winger has picked up points in three consecutive outings, and Tuesday marked his third multi-point effort of the season. The 33-year-old leads New York in points with six goals and five assists through 13 games.