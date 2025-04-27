Lane Hutson News: Contributes two power-play assists

Hutson logged two power-play assists, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals in Game 4.

Hutson's playmaking has remained dynamic in the postseason. He's picked up five helpers, including three on the power play, over four playoff contests. The blueliner has added a minus-3 rating with three shots on net, one hit and one blocked shot while playing in his usual top-four role.