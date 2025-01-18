Lane Hutson News: Streak reaches seven games

Hutson had a power-play assist, four blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-5 rating in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Toronto.

Hutson extended a point streak to seven games when he was the primary helper on Patrik Laine's power-play tally. The 20-year-old matched the franchise record for longest point streak by a rookie defenseman. The dynamic Hutson has one goal and 10 assists (four on power play) during his latest scoring binge. He did a nice job whittling away at what was a minus-16 rating as recently as Dec. 20; Hutson entered the game with a plus-12 rating over the previous 12 outings before Saturday's unfortunate turn of events.