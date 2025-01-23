Leon Draisaitl News: Three more points in win

Draisaitl scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two assists in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Canucks.

Draisaitl is on an eight-game point streak with six goals and nine assists in that span. He's earned multiple points in four straight outings, and this was his first three-point effort since Dec. 19 versus the Bruins. This performance moved him within one point of Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon (75) for the league lead. Draisaitl leads the NHL with 35 goals and has added 39 assists, 151 shots on net, a plus-27 rating and 20 power-play points through 48 appearances.