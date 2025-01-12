Leon Draisaitl News: Two helpers in comeback win

Draisaitl produced two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 win over Chicago.

After the 29-year-old superstar helped to set up Vasily Podkolzin for Edmonton's first tally early in the second period, Zach Hyman banged home the rebound on a Draisaitl wrister midway through the third for the game-winner. It was Draisaitl's third multi-point performance in the last four games, and he's failed to get onto the scoresheet only once in his last 17 appearances, piling up 14 goals and 31 points over that impressive stretch.