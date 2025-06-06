Logan O'Connor Injury: Out with hip surgery

O'Connor (hip) underwent surgery and is expected to miss 5-6 months, the team announced Friday.

A 5-6 month recovery means a return in November at the earliest for O'Connor, who battled through 80 regular-season games in 2024-25, mostly in a bottom-six role. He scored 10 goals and added 11 assists in the regular season, but the 28-year-old brought it to a different level in the postseason -- he had six points in seven games in the team's first-round series loss to the Stars. If all goes well with his recovery, the Avalanche should be able to get him back for a big chunk of 2025-26.