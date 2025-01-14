Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Logan O'Connor headshot

Logan O'Connor News: Posts helper in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

O'Connor logged an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

O'Connor has three points over his last three outings. The 28-year-old had the secondary assist on Devon Toews' game-winning tally in overtime. O'Connor is up to 13 points, 54 shots on net, 45 hits, 21 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 45 appearances this season. He plays in a third-line role and may draw some interest in deep fantasy formats for his modest physicality.

Logan O'Connor
Colorado Avalanche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now