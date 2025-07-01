Menu
Logan Stankoven News: Gets eight-year deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 1, 2025 at 10:03am

Stankoven signed an eight-year, $48 million contract extension with the Hurricanes on Tuesday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Stankoven has one year left on his entry-level contract, so his new deal will begin in 2026-27. The 22-year-old was acquired by Carolina in the Mikko Rantanen trade in March, and Stankoven will now be tied to the Hurricanes long term. The right-shot forward will likely get middle-six minutes with a chance to move into a larger role depending on his play, and he'll certainly be a factor with the man advantage. He had only nine points in 19 regular-season games after being dealt, but Stankoven looked more comfortable in the postseason, contributing five goals, eight points and 18 hits over 15 outings.

