NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday's Playoff Game

With only one game on the schedule for Monday, lineups will consist of one MVP, carrying a 1.5x multiplier, and five utility slots. The salary cap comes in at $60,000. There are no positional requirements, and goaltenders are not available for selection. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

MVP

Sam Bennett, FLA vs. CAR ($15,300): Bennett has compiled three goals and two assists over a three-game point streak. He has two power-play tallies and 10 shots on target during that stretch. Bennett has registered three goals and eight points in seven postseason appearances versus the Hurricanes.

Carter Verhaeghe, FLA vs. CAR ($14,400): Verhaeghe has produced two multi-point efforts in the last three games, earning one goal, four helpers and five shots. He is tied for the team lead this round with three power-play points (one goal, two assists).

UTILITY/VALUE PLAYS

Seth Jarvis, CAR at FLA ($12,000): Jarvis has been held off the scoresheet only once in his last seven outings, amassing three goals on 17 shots and adding five assists. He leads the Hurricanes with two helpers and three points against the Panthers.

Aleksander Barkov, FLA vs. CAR ($10,800): Barkov has three goals and five assists across his four-game point spree. He had one shot in three straight outings before scoring twice on three shots in Game 3 against Carolina.

Evan Rodrigues, FLA vs. CAR $8,000): Rodrigues has supplied seven assists during his four-game point streak. He has contributed two helpers in three consecutive contests this round and sits first on the Panthers in points versus the Hurricanes.

Logan Stankoven, CAR at FLA ($7,000): Stankoven generated one goal and one assist with the man advantage in Game 3 versus Florida. He didn't have a point in four appearances before Saturday's multi-point effort and could be a strong value play if he builds off his last performance.

Jesper Boqvist, FLA vs. CAR ($4,600): Boqvist has two goals and three helpers in his last three appearances. After being promoted to the top line, he notched one goal and two assists in Saturday's win over Carolina. Boqvist could be a solid stack option alongside Barkov and/or Rodrigues if Sam Reinhart misses another game because of a lower-body injury.

