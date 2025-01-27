Logan Thompson News: Grabs six-year deal
Thompson agreed to terms on a six-year, $35.1 million contract with Washington on Monday, Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post reports.
Thompson is undefeated in regulation over his last 11 outings, going 10-0-1 with a 1.49 GAA, a .947 save percentage and two shutouts. The 27-year-old backstop has already reached the 20-win threshold for the third consecutive campaign and could be capable of topping the 30-win mark for the first time in his four-year NHL career. All of that comes despite the fact that Thompson has been splitting the workload with Charlie Lindgren all year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now