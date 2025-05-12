NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday's Playoff Games

This article is part of our FanDuel NHL series.

Monday has two games scheduled, including one beginning at 7:00 p.m. EDT and one getting underway at 9:30 p.m. All game lines and odds used below come courtesy of the FanDuel Sportsbook.

SLATE PREVIEW

Carolina (vs. Washington) and Edmonton (vs. Vegas) are the favorites on the Moneyline, and both teams hold 2-1 series leads. The Over/Under for the Golden Knights-Oilers matchup is 6.5 goals, while the Capitals-Hurricanes contest is 5.5 goals.

GOALIES

Frederik Andersen, CAR vs. WSH ($7,800): Andersen made 21 stops for his fourth NHL playoff shutout in Saturday's 4-0 win over Washington. He has allowed two goals or fewer in six of seven outings this postseason, winning five times while leading the league with a 1.32 GAA and a .940 save percentage.

Logan Thompson, WSH at CAR ($7,300: Recommending both netminders from a single game may seem odd, but it's hard to trust the goaltending of the Oilers and Golden Knights in a high-scoring series. Thompson has stopped 82 of 89 shots through three games in Round 2, making him a decent value option.

VALUE PLAYS/ONE-OFFS

Jack Eichel, VGK at EDM ($8,000): Eichel has one goal on 20 shots and nine assists during his six-game point streak. He has added four power-play helpers, one shorthanded assist and nine blocked shots during that stretch.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, EDM vs. VGK ($6,100): Nugent-Hopkins has accumulated three goals, six assists, 15 shots and seven blocks over his seven-game point streak. He has added one goal and two assists with the man advantage over that span.

William Karlsson, VGK at EDM ($5,600): Karlsson has notched two goals and two helpers across a three-game point spree. He has a power-play helper and five shots during that time.

FORWARD LINE STACK

Oilers vs. Golden Knights

Connor McDavid (C - $8,400), Leon Draisaitl (W - $8,300), Corey Perry (W - $4,700)

McDavid is riding a seven-game point streak going into Game 4 against Vegas on Monday, accounting for two goals, 30 shots and 10 assists. Draisaitl has earned two goals on eight shots and three helpers during his three-game point spree. Perry has collected three tallies on seven shots and one assist over a three-game point streak.

Edmonton's top line has been firing on all cylinders, making any combination of partial- or full-line stacks a viable option for Monday's slate.

DEFENSEMEN

Shayne Gostisbehere, CAR vs. WSH ($5,300): Gostisbehere has plenty of bang for the buck upside after compiling one goal, three assists, 12 shots and five blocks in his last four appearances. He also has two power-play points, with a goal and an assist, in the past two games versus the Capitals.

John Carlson, WSH at CAR ($5,100): Carlson has one goal, two helpers, four shots and seven blocks in four contests going into Monday night's action. His three-game point streak ended in Saturday's shutout loss, but he could be a solid value play if he returns to the scoresheet in Game 4.

