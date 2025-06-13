Lucas Pettersson News: Signs ELC

Pettersson has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ducks, the team announced Friday.

Pettersson is headed back to Sweden to play in the SHL with Brynas in the 2025-26 season, but affirmed his commitment to the Ducks by signing his entry-level deal. The 19-year-old played 29 games in the SHL last year, recording just one point, but he was a major part of Sweden's run to the bronze medal in the 2024 IIHF U18 World Championships, scoring eight points to tie for the team lead. He was selected with the 35th pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.