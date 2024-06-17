2024 NHL Entry Draft Betting Guide

This article is part of our NHL Draft series.

2024 NHL Entry Draft Picks and Props

Draft props have become one of the most popular forms of sports betting over the past few years. While it's typically associated with the NFL and NBA, it extends to the NHL as well with the draft in Las Vegas scheduled for June 28/29 fast approaching. It's time to look at our favorite bets currently on the board.

UNDER 4.5 Americans selected in Round 1 (-175)

This was the one bet that stood out like a sore thumb. If you're looking for high-end American talent, this isn't the draft for you. Zeev Buium (D, University of Denver-NCAA) is a lock to go in the top 10, after that, it gets dicey. Cole Eiserman (LW, US NTDP-USHL) is the second first-round lock, but his stock has been tumbling for months. Trevor Connelly (LW, Tri-City-USHL) makes three but has some off-ice concerns. Those are the only Americans I feel comfortable mocking in Round 1. For this bet not to hit, you would appear to need two of EJ Emery (D, US NTDP-USHL), Teddy Stiga (LW, US NTDP-USHL), Adam Kleber (D, Lincoln-USHL) or Cole Hutson (D, US NTDP-USHL) to be selected. I think Emery is the only one from that group we see go in the top 32.

EJ Emery (D, US NTDP-USHL) to be selected ahead of Charlie Elick (D, Brandon-WHL) (-150)

As recently as a week ago I would have taken Elick here. He's massive (6-foot-3, 195 pounds), an excellent skater and plays hard. He's the exact type of junior defenseman we see taken in the late first or early second round every single year -- then the NHL Draft Combine happened. That was Emery's time to shine and he didn't disappoint, putting forth one of the best showings at the event in history, routing the competition in events such as the long jump and vertical jump. He's an insane athlete and I expect his performance to stick in the minds of NHL scouts and decision makers. Emery has a theoretical upside that Elick simply cannot match.

Beckett Sennecke (RW, Oshawa-OHL) UNDER 11.5 draft position (-130)

Speaking of recency bias, Sennecke's season can be divided into two. He was mediocre in the first half of the year before turning it on late and exploding in the playoffs. His overall numbers (27 goals, 68 points in 63 games) weren't all that impressive for a top prospect, but he's one of the few players in the draft with elite individual offensive traits. I have him ranked as more of a mid-first-rounder, but there appears to be enough helium at this point to believe he's going in the top 10.

Stian Solberg (D, Valerenga-Norway) UNDER 18.5 draft position (-250)

Solberg is another player who has been climbing his way up the charts in recent months. He comes from a non-traditional hockey country in Norway. His club team in Valerenga faced poor competition over the course of the year, but Solberg was excellent in a top-pairing role at the recently completed World Championship. He plays with a chip on his shoulder and is constantly involved from a physical standpoint. I wouldn't be surprised to see Solberg go in the latter stages of the lottery at this point. There just appears to be too much interest from around the league.

Igor Chernyshov (LW, Dynamo Moscow-KHL) OVER 20.5 draft position (+140)

This is simply a bet on what has been a developing trend in recent years. Russian players that aren't the elite of the elite tend to be dropping in the draft. It makes sense when you think about it. Not only do you have to hit on the player's future potential, but nine times out of ten you also must worry about when you're going to be able to get him over to North America. I like Chernyshov and think he plays a direct, two-way game and has some offensive ability. That said, I feel more comfortable projecting him in that 22-24 range than under 20.

UNDER 1.5 Finnish players selected in Round 1 (+160) / UNDER 1.5 Swedish players selected in Round 1 (+300)

These two bets are intentionally listed together. Both appear to be excellent values at their current prices. Finland's Konsta Helenius (C, Jukurit) is the only lock between the two countries to go in Round 1. Defenseman Leo Sahlin Wallenius (Vaxjo) has emerged as the top Swedish prospect and appears a safe bet, but he's the only one. After that, you're looking at names like Linus Eriksson (C, Djurgarden) and Lucas Pettersson (C, MoDo Jr.) for Sweden and Aron Kiviharju (D, HIFK), Emil Hemming (RW, TPS), Julius Miettinen (C, Everett-WHL) and over-ager Jesse Pulkkinen (D, JYP) for Finland.

SITUATION TO MONITOR

NO. 2 OVERALL DRAFT PICK

Artyom Levshunov (D, Michigan State University-NCAA) (-250)

Ivan Demidov (RW, SKA St. Petersburg-KHL) (+280)

Anton Silayev (D, Topedo-KHL) (+1500)

Cayden Lindstrom (C, Medicine Hat-WHL) (+2200)

Last year, Anaheim surprised many in passing on Adam Fantilli at No. 2 to select Leo Carlsson instead. The second-overall pick this year remains murky, as well. All things considered, I imagine the Blackhawks would like to add another dynamic offensive talent to play alongside Connor Bedard -- that would be Demidov, yet the "Russian" factor is a real thing. We saw Matvei Michkov, a clear-cut top-five talent in 2023, drop to Philadelphia at No. 7. Chicago has the pick of the liter after projected No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini (C, Boston University-NCAA) goes to San Jose. As it stands now, I think they take the two-way defensive horse in Levshunov, who has already come over to North America and spent a year playing collegiate hockey. The dark-horse play would be Lindstrom. A big, strong, talented center, those guys are always in high demand, but Lindstrom dealt with a back injury this past season and there are minor concerns regarding his health.