Lukas Dostal News: Exits ice first

Dostal was the first netminder off at the morning skate, according to Jessi Pierce of NHL.com, which indicates he'll tend the road the twine Tuesday in Minnesota.

Dostal has struggled in back-to-back losses to the Kings and Avalanche, allowing a total of nine goals on 53 shots (.830 save percentage). The 24-year-old owns a 23-23-6 record, 3.11 GAA and .902 save percentage over 53 appearances in 2024-25. The Wild have netted 17 goals over their last five games, a span in which they are 3-2-0.