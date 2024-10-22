Lukas Dostal News: Guarding home crease Tuesday

Dostal will tend twine at home against the Sharks on Tuesday, Derek Lee of The Hockey News reports.

Dostal will draw his fifth start of the 2024-25 season, and he's been very solid as Anaheim's top goaltender while John Gibson recovers from an appendectomy. Dostal has posted a 2-1-1 record, .930 save percentage and 2.48 GAA through four appearances. The 24-year-old will face a reeling San Jose club Tuesday -- the Sharks are 0-4-2 while scoring 2.00 goals per game, which is tied for last in the NHL.