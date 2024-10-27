Lukas Dostal News: Sharp in Saturday's loss

Dostal turned aside 30 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

The 24-year-old was locked in a scoreless goaltending duel with Jonathan Quick through two periods, but Dostal finally cracked in the third, getting beaten by Ryan Lindgren and Will Cuylle. Dostal has had a hammerlock on the starting job for the Ducks to begin the season, starting six of the team's first seven games and going 3-2-1 with a 2.17 GAA and .936 save percentage. John Gibson (abdomen) is traveling with the team and appears close to coming off IR, but Dostal's current form should keep him atop the depth chart, even if he cedes a little more work to Gibson than he has to James Reimer so far.