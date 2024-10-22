Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Lukas Dostal headshot

Lukas Dostal News: Sharp in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 6:55am

Dostal stopped 27 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Dostal continues to win the games he should, with two of his three victories this year coming against the Sharks. His shutout bid was broken up by Mikael Granlund in the third period, but Leo Carlsson quickly restored the Ducks' lead. Dostal is 3-1-1 with 11 goals allowed on 172 shots over five appearances. John Gibson (abdomen) is expected to travel on the Ducks' upcoming four-game road trip, so Dostal may not be the unquestioned No. 1 goalie for much longer, but he's played well enough to warrant his fair share of starts going forward.

Lukas Dostal
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News