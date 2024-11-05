Lukas Dostal News: Tending twine Tuesday

Dostal will make his 10th start of the season against the Canucks on Tuesday, according to Eric Stephens of The Athletic.

Dostal will attempt to bounce back after allowing four goals in a loss to Chicago on Sunday. The 24-year-old has been fantastic early on in the campaign -- he's sporting a 4-3-2 record, .937 save percentage and 2.22 GAA over nine appearances. Dostal's .937 save percentage ranks first among netminders with at least five starts in 2024-25. The Canucks have potted 30 goals through 10 contests this season.